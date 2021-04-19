Head-To-Head Comparison: Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) and Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) and Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Peoples Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Capstar Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Capstar Financial pays out 15.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Peoples Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Capstar Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

3.1% of Peoples Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of Capstar Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.4% of Peoples Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Capstar Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Peoples Financial and Capstar Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peoples Financial $27.30 million 3.06 $1.68 million N/A N/A Capstar Financial $115.82 million 3.45 $22.42 million $1.31 13.82

Capstar Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Peoples Financial.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Peoples Financial and Capstar Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peoples Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Capstar Financial 0 1 2 0 2.67

Capstar Financial has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential downside of 0.55%. Given Capstar Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Capstar Financial is more favorable than Peoples Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Peoples Financial and Capstar Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peoples Financial -4.31% -1.19% -0.18% Capstar Financial 16.15% 7.89% 0.96%

Volatility and Risk

Peoples Financial has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Capstar Financial has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Capstar Financial beats Peoples Financial on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Peoples Financial Company Profile

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. It accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs). The company also offers business, commercial, real estate, construction, personal, and installment loans; and personal trust, agencies, and estate services, including living and testamentary trusts, executorships, guardianships, and conservatorships. In addition, it provides self-directed IRAs; and escrow management, stock transfer, and bond paying agency accounts to corporate customers. Further, the company offers various other services consisting of safe deposit box rental, wire transfer, night drop facilities, collection, cash management, and internet banking services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operates through 17 branches located in Harrison, Hancock, Jackson, and Stone counties. It also has 30 automated teller machines at its branch locations, as well as other off-site and non-proprietary locations. The company was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Biloxi, Mississippi.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products. The company also provides commercial and consumer real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, consumer, and other loans. In addition, it offers mortgage banking products and services; private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of business clients and other high net worth individuals; and correspondent banking services to community banks. Further, the company provides telephone and online banking, direct deposit, mobile banking, safe deposit box, remote deposit, and cash management services for individuals, and small and medium sized businesses. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee.

