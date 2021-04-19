Head to Head Review: RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) and PTC (NASDAQ:PTC)

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) and RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares PTC and RealPage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PTC 8.96% 16.53% 6.29% RealPage 4.79% 9.64% 4.13%

84.0% of PTC shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.9% of RealPage shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of PTC shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of RealPage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

PTC has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RealPage has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for PTC and RealPage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PTC 0 3 13 0 2.81 RealPage 0 8 0 0 2.00

PTC currently has a consensus price target of $120.60, indicating a potential downside of 13.73%. RealPage has a consensus price target of $83.69, indicating a potential downside of 5.53%. Given RealPage’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe RealPage is more favorable than PTC.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PTC and RealPage’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PTC $1.46 billion 11.20 $130.70 million $1.85 75.57 RealPage $988.14 million 9.15 $58.21 million $1.28 69.21

PTC has higher revenue and earnings than RealPage. RealPage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PTC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PTC beats RealPage on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PTC

PTC Inc. operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications. The company also provides Vuforia Studio, a cloud-based tool that enables industrial enterprises to author and publish augmented reality (AR) experiences; Vuforia Expert Capture that chronicles the real-time movements of a person wearing an AR headset; Vuforia Engine technology for application development; Vuforia Chalk, a collaboration and remote assistance solution; and Vuforia Spatial Toolbox technology to accelerate the development of spatial computing prototypes and use cases. In addition, it offers Onshape, a cloud-native multi-tenant platform that unites computer-aided design with data management, collaboration tools, and real-time analytics; Creo, a suite of product design software, which provides capabilities for design, real-time simulation, additive manufacturing, design flexibility, advanced assembly design, piping and cabling design, advanced surfacing, virtual prototyping, and other design functions; and Windchill, a product lifecycle management software. Further, the company provides Integrity, an application lifecycle management solution; Servigistics, service parts management solution; and consulting, implementation, training, cloud, and license and support services. The company was formerly known as Parametric Technology Corporation and changed its name to PTC Inc. in January 2013. PTC Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About RealPage

RealPage, Inc. engages in the provision of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. It includes marketing, leasing, living, site management, expense management, and financial solutions. It also offers services such as accessibility inspection, compliance, credentialing, vendor marketplace, vendor catalog and e-invoices, RealPage exchange, professional, RealPage training, support, residential technology, billing, and SmartSource accounting. The company was founded by Stephen T. Winn in November 1998 and is headquartered in Richardson, TX.

