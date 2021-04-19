Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde Sells 267 Shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) Stock

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $12,802.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:EAR traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $47.28. The stock had a trading volume of 517,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,020. Eargo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $76.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.84.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $22.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on EAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at $41,808,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at $34,126,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University bought a new stake in Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at $19,200,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at $15,737,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at $13,984,000.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

