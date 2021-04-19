HeartBout 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $599.00 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 10% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One HeartBout coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, HeartBout has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. HeartBout has a market capitalization of $360,955.88 and approximately $599.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HeartBout Profile

HB is a coin. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeartBout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

