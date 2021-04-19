Heartland Financial USA (HTLF) to Release Earnings on Monday

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect Heartland Financial USA to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.58 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Heartland Financial USA to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ HTLF opened at $50.34 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.60. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $25.30 and a twelve month high of $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.32.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heartland Financial USA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.
In related news, Director Christopher Hylen purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.16 per share, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Heartland Financial USA
Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.
