Hedera Hashgraph Trading 22.7% Lower This Week (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000497 BTC on exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $2.16 billion and approximately $436.33 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hedera Hashgraph has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hedera Hashgraph alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00055582 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00045248 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $162.10 or 0.00295316 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00031804 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003645 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00008326 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,917,182,240 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official message board is medium.com/hashgraph . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hedera Hashgraph’s official website is www.hedera.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Buying and Selling Hedera Hashgraph

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hedera Hashgraph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hedera Hashgraph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.