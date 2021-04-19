Hegic Market Capitalization Tops $77.84 Million (HEGIC)

Hegic (CURRENCY:HEGIC) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Hegic coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Hegic has traded down 18.1% against the US dollar. Hegic has a total market cap of $77.84 million and $2.96 million worth of Hegic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00064308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00019435 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00088623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.55 or 0.00623208 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00041003 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Hegic Coin Profile

Hegic (CRYPTO:HEGIC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2020. Hegic’s total supply is 3,012,009,888 coins and its circulating supply is 425,355,246 coins. Hegic’s official message board is medium.com/hegic . The official website for Hegic is www.hegic.co . Hegic’s official Twitter account is @HegicOptions and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hegic Platfroms allows the trading of non-custodial options for profits or hedging your positions.Fixed price and unlimited upside of the options contracts.No registration, KYC or email required. Use Cases: Trade WBTC & ETH call and put options. Write WBTC or ETH call and put options. Earn protocol's fees in staking rewards. “

