HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

HeidelbergCement AG (OTCMKTS:HDELY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on HDELY. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HeidelbergCement from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Get HeidelbergCement alerts:

Shares of HeidelbergCement stock opened at $19.31 on Monday. HeidelbergCement has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $19.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

HeidelbergCement AG produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. The company provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. It also offers natural stone aggregates comprising sand and gravel; crushed aggregates, such as stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components, as well as for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for HeidelbergCement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HeidelbergCement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.