Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $160.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.40 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. On average, analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HSII opened at $37.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $726.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 0.84. Heidrick & Struggles International has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $39.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HSII shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research upgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

