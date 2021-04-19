Helix Energy Solutions Group (HLX) to Release Earnings on Monday

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect Helix Energy Solutions Group to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.40 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect Helix Energy Solutions Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock opened at $4.77 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $718.91 million, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average of $4.19. Helix Energy Solutions Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Helix Energy Solutions Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

In other news, Director John Lovoi sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total transaction of $280,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 284,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,775,467.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

