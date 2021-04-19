Helix Hits Market Capitalization of $312,398.32 (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded up 57.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Helix coin can now be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000018 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Helix has a market cap of $312,398.32 and approximately $73.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Helix has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.06 or 0.00032909 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001205 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001496 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 35.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000131 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003082 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000455 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Helix

Helix (HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 32,322,054 coins and its circulating supply is 32,196,370 coins. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com . The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

