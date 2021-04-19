Hellenic Coin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $358,950.00 (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 19th. During the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.08 or 0.00005488 BTC on exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $215.19 million and $358,950.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hellenic Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $265.10 or 0.00472688 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000727 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000796 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

HNC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Hellenic Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@helleniccoin . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Hellenic Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hellenic Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hellenic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hellenic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.