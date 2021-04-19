HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €60.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) received a €60.00 ($70.59) price target from equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 18.52% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €82.63 ($97.21).

Get HelloFresh alerts:

Shares of ETR HFG opened at €73.64 ($86.64) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20. HelloFresh has a 12-month low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 12-month high of €77.90 ($91.65). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €64.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is €59.12.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.