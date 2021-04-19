HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €60.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been given a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 18.52% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on HFG. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.40 ($113.41) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HelloFresh currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €82.63 ($97.21).

Get HelloFresh alerts:

ETR HFG opened at €73.64 ($86.64) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17. HelloFresh has a 52 week low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 52 week high of €77.90 ($91.65). The business has a 50 day moving average price of €64.00 and a 200-day moving average price of €59.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.