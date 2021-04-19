HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) PT Set at €85.00 by Barclays

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) received a €85.00 ($100.00) target price from research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.43% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HFG. Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.40 ($113.41) target price on HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on HelloFresh and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on HelloFresh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) price objective on HelloFresh and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €82.63 ($97.21).

Get HelloFresh alerts:

Shares of ETR:HFG opened at €73.64 ($86.64) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €64.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is €59.12. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 52-week high of €77.90 ($91.65). The company has a market capitalization of $12.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.