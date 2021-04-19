HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

HLFFF has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BNP Paribas lowered HelloFresh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

HLFFF stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $87.53. 800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,248. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.81. HelloFresh has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $92.77.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

