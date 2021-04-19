Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

HP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,150.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,350,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $401,842,000 after acquiring an additional 15,963,594 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,094,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $349,589,000 after acquiring an additional 559,180 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth about $160,711,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter worth about $33,267,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,366,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.37. 16,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,779. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.62. Helmerich & Payne has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $33.70.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $246.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.45 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

