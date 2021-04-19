Helmet.insure One Day Trading Volume Reaches $5.33 Million (HELMET)

Helmet.insure (CURRENCY:HELMET) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Over the last week, Helmet.insure has traded down 14.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Helmet.insure coin can currently be purchased for $2.39 or 0.00004256 BTC on major exchanges. Helmet.insure has a market cap of $68.16 million and approximately $5.33 million worth of Helmet.insure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00063896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $155.21 or 0.00275869 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004300 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00026655 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $384.90 or 0.00684121 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,222.70 or 0.99930733 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $494.47 or 0.00878869 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Helmet.insure Coin Profile

Helmet.insure’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,461,557 coins. Helmet.insure’s official Twitter account is @Helmet_insure

According to CryptoCompare, “Helmet is a peer-to-peer price-shield insurance protocol on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), originated from option trading logic. Helmet allows everyone to create insurance policy of any cryptoasset in the market, protecting DeFi users against the risk of price fluctuations. “

Buying and Selling Helmet.insure

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helmet.insure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helmet.insure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helmet.insure using one of the exchanges listed above.

