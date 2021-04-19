Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HSBI) shares rose 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.85 and last traded at $24.85. Approximately 19,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 9,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.83.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.29.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation (OTCMKTS:HSBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.09 million during the quarter.

Heritage Southeast Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Southeast Bank that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking services primarily in North and South metro Atlanta, southeastern Georgia, and Northeastern Florida. It offers checking and savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; personal loans, home equity loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, term loans, small business administration loans, accounts receivable financing, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans; credit and debit cards; and mobile, online, and telephone banking services, as well as cash management, courier, and remote deposit services.

