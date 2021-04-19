Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 65,728 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 414,926 shares.The stock last traded at $39.58 and had previously closed at $44.30.

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -200.55 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.87.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $590.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.27 million. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 23.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, February 27th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the first quarter worth $212,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Herman Miller by 4.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 738,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,950,000 after buying an additional 155,052 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Herman Miller during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,992,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Herman Miller by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 62,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. 78.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Herman Miller Company Profile (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

