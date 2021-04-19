HeroNode (HER) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1,120.00

HeroNode (CURRENCY:HER) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 19th. One HeroNode coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HeroNode has traded 48.2% higher against the dollar. HeroNode has a market capitalization of $668,126.39 and $1,120.00 worth of HeroNode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.97 or 0.00064434 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00019410 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00088704 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.39 or 0.00624143 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00040878 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001790 BTC.

HeroNode Profile

HeroNode (HER) is a coin. It was first traded on May 2nd, 2018. HeroNode’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,104,440,665 coins. HeroNode’s official Twitter account is @hero_node . The official website for HeroNode is heronode.io . The Reddit community for HeroNode is /r/HeroNodeOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for HeroNode is medium.com/@hero_node

According to CryptoCompare, “Hero Node is a blockchain based ecosystem for dApps, allowing development without the need to understand the complicated blockchain underlying technology. Hero Node utilizes the Hero Protocol to integrate different public blockchains and build a cross-blockchain, cross-development solution for dApps. Hero Node will also build a fully decentralized node network which contains multiple kinds of public chain and IPFS storage to support fully decentralized applications. HER is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the HeroNode ecosystem. “

