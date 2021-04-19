Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was down 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HXL traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $57.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,021,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,572. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $499,826.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,672 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,614.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HXL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

