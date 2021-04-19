HMS Capital Management LLC Sells 2,136 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

HMS Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,356 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,136 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 1.1% of HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Apple by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,551,697 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,576,225,000 after buying an additional 11,852,200 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $22,236,319,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 130,352,438 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,296,465,000 after acquiring an additional 5,738,590 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 117,390,371 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,576,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 296.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,699,382 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,114,176,000 after acquiring an additional 58,823,499 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $134.16 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.77 and a 200 day moving average of $124.50. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.36 and a 12 month high of $145.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apple from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cascend Securities lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.77.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

