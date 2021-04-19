HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:HOT) were up 1.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as €78.64 ($92.52) and last traded at €78.36 ($92.19). Approximately 141,530 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €77.34 ($90.99).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HOT shares. Independent Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €86.00 ($101.18) price objective on HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €75.79 and a 200 day moving average price of €76.17.

HOCHTIEF Aktiengesellschaft operates as an engineering-led infrastructure company worldwide. The company operates through HOCHTIEF Americas, HOCHTIEF Asia Pacific, HOCHTIEF Europe, and Abertis Investment divisions. The HOCHTIEF Americas division provides building and transportation infrastructure construction services primarily in the United States and Canada.

