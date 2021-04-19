Hoge Finance Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.94 Million (HOGE)

Hoge Finance (CURRENCY:HOGE) traded 32.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Hoge Finance has a total market capitalization of $100.83 million and $3.94 million worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hoge Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Hoge Finance has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.42 or 0.00063438 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.21 or 0.00018818 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.00 or 0.00086628 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.49 or 0.00646016 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001849 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00039544 BTC.

Hoge Finance Profile

Hoge Finance is a coin. It launched on February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 413,194,794,514 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

Hoge Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoge Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hoge Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

