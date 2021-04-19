HomeStreet (HMST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect HomeStreet to post earnings of $1.13 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $100.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.05 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, analysts expect HomeStreet to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HMST opened at $43.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $931.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.05. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $19.46 and a twelve month high of $52.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HMST. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on HomeStreet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

In other news, EVP Amen Darrell Van sold 2,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $94,434.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,206,151.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandra A. Cavanaugh acquired 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $75,003.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,669.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,746 shares of company stock worth $1,028,325. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

