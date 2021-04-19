Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Position Increased by Enterprise Bank & Trust Co

Enterprise Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 47.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,237 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in Honeywell International by 12.3% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 2,241 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 8.2% during the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,483,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 30.0% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its position in Honeywell International by 6.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 104,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,606,000 after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON stock opened at $232.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $214.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.36. The company has a market capitalization of $161.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.11 and a 52-week high of $232.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised their price target on Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.67.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

