Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by Bouvel Investment Partners LLC

Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises 2.2% of Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 7,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 123.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 129,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $21,349,000 after acquiring an additional 71,780 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 7.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,048 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several analysts have commented on HON shares. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.67.

NYSE HON opened at $230.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $214.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.36. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.11 and a 1 year high of $232.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.59%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Read More: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.