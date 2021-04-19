Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,592 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 433 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Hambro & Partners grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. First American Bank grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. First American Bank now owns 52,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,334,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 231,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $231.65. 80,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,807,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.11 and a fifty-two week high of $232.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.30, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.62 and its 200-day moving average is $201.36.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.59%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.67.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

