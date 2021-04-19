Horizon Protocol (HZN) Market Capitalization Hits $35.17 Million

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Horizon Protocol has a market capitalization of $35.17 million and approximately $196,266.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Horizon Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.88 or 0.00001604 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Horizon Protocol has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00060422 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.16 or 0.00272167 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,500.52 or 1.08565137 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00023860 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $499.71 or 0.00911782 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $330.10 or 0.00602299 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizon Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizon Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

