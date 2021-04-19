Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Stock Price Down 1%

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) shares traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.49 and last traded at $19.70. 2,959 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 24,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.29.

Featured Story: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hovnanian Enterprises Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.