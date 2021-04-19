Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJF) Shares Up 6.7%

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJF)’s share price shot up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20. 675 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 1,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Several research firms recently commented on HWDJF. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Get Howden Joinery Group alerts:

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.22.

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, flooring, stair parts, general joinery items, worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, handles, joinery doors, skirting and architrave products, heat-pump tumble dryers, dual cavity single ovens, and dishwashers, as well as internal, external, and fire doors.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.