Howdoo (UDOO) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $162,106.00

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. In the last seven days, Howdoo has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Howdoo coin can now be bought for about $0.0367 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Howdoo has a market cap of $16.22 million and $162,106.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Howdoo

Howdoo (CRYPTO:UDOO) is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 441,313,667 coins. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Howdoo Coin Trading

