HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.37.

Several analysts have issued reports on HPQ shares. Cowen lifted their price target on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Barclays downgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on HP to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $33.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. HP has a 12-month low of $13.39 and a 12-month high of $34.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.78.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 196.27% and a net margin of 5.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 5,415,452 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $133,165,000 after acquiring an additional 647,277 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of HP by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 409,429 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $10,068,000 after buying an additional 179,277 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of HP by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 189,153 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after buying an additional 43,232 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,810,000. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of HP by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,197,141 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $29,438,000 after buying an additional 318,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

