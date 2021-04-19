HSBC Initiates Coverage on Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF)

Analysts at HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Shares of Vantage Towers stock remained flat at $$28.70 during mid-day trading on Monday. Vantage Towers has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $30.05.
Vantage Towers Company Profile
Featured Story: Basic Economics
Receive News & Ratings for Vantage Towers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vantage Towers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.