HSBC Initiates Coverage on Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF)

Analysts at HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Vantage Towers (OTCMKTS:VTWRF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Vantage Towers stock remained flat at $$28.70 during mid-day trading on Monday. Vantage Towers has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $30.05.

Vantage Towers Company Profile

Vantage Towers AG operates as a tower infrastructure company in Europe. The company engages in the building, operation, and leasing of tower infrastructure. Its product portfolio includes towers, masts, rooftop sites, distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cells. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany.

