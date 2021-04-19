HT Partners LLC Sells 63,621 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

HT Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 634,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63,621 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 15.9% of HT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. HT Partners LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $48,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,255,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,602,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 128,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 312,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,834,000 after purchasing an additional 23,560 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.15. The company had a trading volume of 572,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,832,445. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.82. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $53.67 and a one year high of $79.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

