Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Raised to $79.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price raised by Susquehanna from $72.00 to $79.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.15.

Shares of HUBG opened at $69.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.73. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $70.29. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $952.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.68 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 8.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,051,174.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,765,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Hub Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,936,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $338,380,000 after purchasing an additional 264,316 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Hub Group by 252.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,036,000 after purchasing an additional 226,586 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Hub Group by 178.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 309,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,656,000 after purchasing an additional 198,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 455,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,941,000 after acquiring an additional 105,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

