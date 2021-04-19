Hudson Value Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $215.57. 158,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,405,324. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $135.87 and a twelve month high of $217.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.67.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.