Hudson Value Partners LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Hudson Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 99.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,935 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,947 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.3% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Walmart by 7.6% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,534 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,228 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.4% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 3.1% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 17,867 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,427,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.4% in the first quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 19,439 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,101,035. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson bought 7,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $129.63 per share, with a total value of $1,001,391.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 2,035,000 shares of company stock valued at $267,991,487 over the last three months. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. FIX cut shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.11.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.03. 192,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,172,580. The company has a market cap of $394.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.01 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.