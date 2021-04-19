Hudson Value Partners LLC Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 24.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the period. L3Harris Technologies comprises about 1.8% of Hudson Value Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hudson Value Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $3,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LHX. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 80.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.46.

LHX stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $209.55. 13,327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,442. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.74 and its 200 day moving average is $186.69. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.09 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $43.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

