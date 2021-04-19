Humanscape (HUM) Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded down 18.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 19th. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $79.79 million and $94,667.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humanscape coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000281 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Humanscape has traded 32.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00064230 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00018687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.80 or 0.00086640 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $354.71 or 0.00642945 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00039318 BTC.

Humanscape Coin Profile

Humanscape (CRYPTO:HUM) is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 515,129,285 coins. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io . The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Buying and Selling Humanscape

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

