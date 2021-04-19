Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,976,113 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,512 shares during the period. Huntington Bancshares comprises about 2.0% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned about 0.29% of Huntington Bancshares worth $46,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 149,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 79,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 72.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,589.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $1,027,272.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $15.90. 383,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,892,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.31. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $6.99 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.87.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

