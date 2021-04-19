Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Hits New 1-Year High at $210.60

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $210.60 and last traded at $209.86, with a volume of 5269 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $208.06.

HII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.09.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $196.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.21). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 36.94%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.36 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Mitchell B. Waldman sold 467 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $83,873.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,789,277.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas E. Stiehle sold 7,000 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.33, for a total transaction of $1,255,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,111 shares in the company, valued at $2,171,865.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,085 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 194.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 105,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,914,000 after purchasing an additional 69,980 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $498,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,213,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile (NYSE:HII)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

