Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,041,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 170,215 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS owned 0.47% of Huntsman worth $30,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 2.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 290,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Huntsman by 2.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 357,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,946,000 after buying an additional 7,269 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Huntsman by 2.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter worth about $1,486,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Huntsman by 7.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUN opened at $29.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.53. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $29.79.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.48%.

HUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.82.

About Huntsman

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

