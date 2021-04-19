HUSD (HUSD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $700.43 Million

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 19th. During the last week, HUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. HUSD has a market cap of $700.43 million and $1.22 billion worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HUSD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001817 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.52 or 0.00064633 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00019070 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00087008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $345.82 or 0.00629176 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.04 or 0.00040093 BTC.

HUSD Coin Profile

HUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 701,305,405 coins. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

HUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

