HYA Advisors Inc Buys 1,066 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

HYA Advisors Inc raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.5% of HYA Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 3,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $2.22 on Monday, reaching $416.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,285,892. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $272.92 and a 1-year high of $419.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $396.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $373.70.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.