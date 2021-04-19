HYA Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

HYA Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 5.0% of HYA Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. HYA Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $10,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,273,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 36,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,589,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $379,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock traded down $2.74 on Monday, reaching $339.27. 1,242,893 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,664,410. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $203.63 and a 52 week high of $342.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

