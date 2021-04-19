hybrix Trading Up 208.9% Over Last 7 Days (HY)

hybrix (CURRENCY:HY) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 19th. One hybrix coin can now be bought for about $8.98 or 0.00016427 BTC on popular exchanges. hybrix has a market capitalization of $20.97 million and $37,721.00 worth of hybrix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, hybrix has traded up 208.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002230 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.98 or 0.00060306 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.93 or 0.00276001 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00004371 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00023573 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $497.91 or 0.00910536 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,561.00 or 0.99776532 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $336.40 or 0.00615172 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

hybrix Profile

hybrix’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,334,168 coins. hybrix’s official Twitter account is @hybrix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . hybrix’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5230324.0 . The official website for hybrix is hybrix.io

hybrix Coin Trading

