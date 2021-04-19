Hydro Protocol (HOT) One Day Volume Hits $1.51 Million

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $17.82 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydro Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0254 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hydro Protocol has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00066545 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00019713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.78 or 0.00090255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $364.65 or 0.00648131 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,747.90 or 0.06661545 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.15 or 0.00041140 BTC.

Hydro Protocol Coin Profile

Hydro Protocol (CRYPTO:HOT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 coins. Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hydro Protocol is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Buying and Selling Hydro Protocol

