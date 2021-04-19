HyperDAO Price Hits $0.0186 on Top Exchanges (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. In the last week, HyperDAO has traded down 36.4% against the U.S. dollar. HyperDAO has a market cap of $7.17 million and $291,095.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0186 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00062379 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.17 or 0.00018612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.32 or 0.00086570 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $328.63 or 0.00601232 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001830 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00039111 BTC.

HyperDAO Profile

HDAO is a coin. It was first traded on November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 385,333,511 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

